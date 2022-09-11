Kentucky Moves up to No. 10 in Latest Coaches Poll

Following its 26-16 win over Florida, Kentucky Football jumped 10 spots up to No. 10 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll.

Florida fell two spots to No. 21. There are eight SEC teams represented in the poll:

No. 1 Alabama

No. 2 Georgia

No. 10 Kentucky

No. 11 Arkansas

No. 16 Tennessee

No. 17 Ole Miss

No. 21 Florida

No. 22 Texas A&M

Kentucky made the second biggest jump in the poll, as BYU landed 11 spots higher to No. 14 following its overtime win over now No. 19 Baylor.

The full poll is below:

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Clemson Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma State Southern California Michigan State Kentucky Arkansas NC State Miami (FL) BYU Utah Tennessee Ole Miss Wake Forest Baylor Texas Florida Texas A&M Penn State Oregon Pittsburgh

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.