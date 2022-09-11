Skip to main content

Kentucky Moves up to No. 10 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Wildcats make the weekends second biggest jump following the win over Florida

Following its 26-16 win over Florida, Kentucky Football jumped 10 spots up to No. 10 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. 

Florida fell two spots to No. 21. There are eight SEC teams represented in the poll: 

  • No. 1 Alabama
  • No. 2 Georgia
  • No. 10 Kentucky
  • No. 11 Arkansas
  • No. 16 Tennessee
  • No. 17 Ole Miss
  • No. 21 Florida 
  • No. 22 Texas A&M

Kentucky made the second biggest jump in the poll, as BYU landed 11 spots higher to No. 14 following its overtime win over now No. 19 Baylor. 

The full poll is below:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Oklahoma 
  7. Oklahoma State 
  8. Southern California 
  9. Michigan State 
  10. Kentucky 
  11. Arkansas 
  12. NC State 
  13. Miami (FL)
  14. BYU
  15. Utah
  16. Tennessee 
  17. Ole Miss 
  18. Wake Forest 
  19. Baylor 
  20. Texas 
  21. Florida 
  22. Texas A&M 
  23. Penn State 
  24. Oregon
  25. Pittsburgh 

