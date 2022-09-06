Kentucky Moves up One Spot to No. 20 in Latest Coaches Poll

Kentucky moved up one spot to No. 20 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after its 37-13 win over Miami (OH) to begin the 2022 season.

The Wildcats were jumped by their upcoming opponent, the now-No. 19 Florida Gators, who were previously unranked. Kentucky is one of seven SEC teams ranked after one week of college football.

The full poll is below:

The AP Poll is set to release later today. Kentucky entered week one ranked No. 20 by the Associated Press.