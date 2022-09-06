Skip to main content

Kentucky Moves up One Spot to No. 20 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Wildcats made a slight move in this week's coaches poll

Kentucky moved up one spot to No. 20 in the latest USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after its 37-13 win over Miami (OH) to begin the 2022 season. 

The Wildcats were jumped by their upcoming opponent, the now-No. 19 Florida Gators, who were previously unranked. Kentucky is one of seven SEC teams ranked after one week of college football. 

The full poll is below: 

Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 2.06.36 PM
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The AP Poll is set to release later today. Kentucky entered week one ranked No. 20 by the Associated Press.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_18986428_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Moves up One Spot to No. 20 in Latest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17907428_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Woman Arrested Outside John Calipari's Home, Charged With Trespassing

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18983544_168390308_lowres
Football

Florida Head Coach Billy Napier Respects Mark Stoops and Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
fb_coach_stoops_-_pre-florida.mp4 (720p)
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18984088_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Begins Prep for Florida QB Anthony Richardson

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18985374_168390308_lowres
Football

Wildcats Freshman Barion Brown Named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb_coach_stoops_-_pre-florida.mp4 (720p)
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media Ahead of Florida Matchup

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18813868_168390308_lowres
Football

Injury Report: Jefferson Sidelined, Wallace Expected to Play Against Florida

By Hunter Shelton