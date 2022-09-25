Skip to main content

Kentucky Up to No. 7 in Latest AP Poll

The Cats continue to win and continue to move up the rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are slowly climbing up the AP Top-25 Poll.

Following the 31-23 win over Northern Illinois to improve to 4-0 on the season, the Cats moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest rankings. 

UK is one of seven SEC teams in the poll: 

1. Georgia 

2. Alabama

7. Kentucky 

8. Tennessee

14. Ole Miss

17. Texas A&M

20. Arkansas

The entire poll can be found here.

It'll be the No. 7 Wildcats at the No. 14 Rebels next weekend down in Oxford, as both teams look to remain undefeated. 

Kickoff inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium is set for noon EST on Oct. 1. 

Ole Miss opened as 3.5-point favorites over the Wildcats.

