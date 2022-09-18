Skip to main content

Kentucky Opens as 24.5-Point Favorite Over Northern Illinois

The Wildcats open as big favorites over the defending MAC Champion

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats opened as a 24.5-point favorite in their upcoming game against the Northern Illinois Huskies, per the DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbooks

UK will enter the matchup undefeated at 3-0, having also covered all three previous point spreads to open the season. 

  •  -16, defeated Miami (OH) 37-13 
  • +6, defeated Florida 26-16
  • -29, defeated Youngstown State 31-0

Kentucky is one of 16 teams that's 3-0 against the spread to begin the 2022 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Huskies will enter Kroger Field at 1-2 in Lexington, one week after falling 38-28 at home to Vanderbilt. NIU was actually favored over the Commodores by 2.5 points. In three games, the Huskies have covered just one point spread. 

  • -35, defeated Eastern Illinois 34-27
  • +6.5, lost 38-35 to Tulsa
  • -2.5, lost 38-28 to Vanderbilt 

Wildcats Today will provide updates as the point spread between Kentucky and Northern Illinois changes in the lead-up to the Sept. 24 matchup. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Northern Illinois Huskies
Northern Illinois Huskies

USATSI_19064305_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Opens as 24.5-Point Favorite Over Northern Illinois

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19064401_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Jumps to No. 8 in Newest AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064307_168390308_lowres
Football

Wildcats Move Up One Spot to No. 9 in Latest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064393_168390308_lowres
Football

Dane Key Continues to Impress in Freshman Campaign

By Hunter Shelton
Screen Shot 2022-09-18 at 1.12.09 AM
Football

Rich Scangarello Severely Disappointed in UK's Offensive Performance Against Youngstown State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19064280_168390308_lowres
Football

Carrington Valentine Made His Presence Felt Against Youngstown State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19025530_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

J.J.Weaver's Injury Not Believed to Be Season-Ending, Stoops Says

By Hunter Shelton
IMG_4443
Football

Watch: Brad White Talks Kentucky's First Shutout Since 2009 After 31-0 Win Over Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff