Kentucky Opens as 24.5-Point Favorite Over Northern Illinois

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats opened as a 24.5-point favorite in their upcoming game against the Northern Illinois Huskies, per the DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbooks.

UK will enter the matchup undefeated at 3-0, having also covered all three previous point spreads to open the season.

-16, defeated Miami (OH) 37-13

+6, defeated Florida 26-16

-29, defeated Youngstown State 31-0

Kentucky is one of 16 teams that's 3-0 against the spread to begin the 2022 season.

The Huskies will enter Kroger Field at 1-2 in Lexington, one week after falling 38-28 at home to Vanderbilt. NIU was actually favored over the Commodores by 2.5 points. In three games, the Huskies have covered just one point spread.

-35, defeated Eastern Illinois 34-27

+6.5, lost 38-35 to Tulsa

-2.5, lost 38-28 to Vanderbilt

Wildcats Today will provide updates as the point spread between Kentucky and Northern Illinois changes in the lead-up to the Sept. 24 matchup.

