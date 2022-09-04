Kentucky Opens as Underdog Against Florida

No.20 Kentucky got off to a slow start against Miami (OH) on Saturday before pushing towards a 37-10 victory over the RedHawks. Now, Kentucky has to focus on a pivotal matchup against a Florida team that stole the show on Saturday night by taking down No.7 Utah in the Swamp.

This matchup will prove pivotal in the SEC East race, and the Wildcats are certainly going to have their hands full against the Gators and standout quarterback Anthony Richardson. Below is a look at the betting lines.

FanDuel

Florida -6.5, +210 Kentucky Moneyline , total points O/U 53.5

Action Network

Florida -4, +155 Kentucky Moneyline,

DraftKings

Florida -5 favorite

Kentucky will look to beat the Gators for second straight season. The Cats broke in several new playmakers on offense on Saturday, but the defense appeared stout yet again, so this contest could turn into another matchup of who can protect the ball and make plays late in the game.

Both Will Levis and Anthony Richardson lived up to their off-season hype on Saturday, and Saturday's matchup could pit eventual first round Draft picks against each other.

