Kentucky Opens as Two-Score Favorite Over South Carolina

The Wildcats are favored by double-digits over the Gamecocks

Week six betting lines are here, and Vegas has Kentucky as a favorite over South Carolina

The now-No. 13 Wildcats opened as a 12.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks, per the Action Network. Lines are ranging anywhere from 10 points all the way to 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon. 

  • DraftKings: Kentucky -10.5
  • Caesars Sportsbook: Kentucky -11
  • FanDuel: Kentucky -11.5
  • Consensus: Kentucky -13.5 

Kentucky (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is looking to rebound after its first loss of the season at Ole Miss, while South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) is still searching for its first conference victory.

ESPN's Power Football Index currently gives the Cats a 76 percent chance of defeating the Gamecocks.

UK is 4-1 against the spread this season, SC is 2-3 ATS. Kickoff between the SEC East foes is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on Oct. 8. The game will air on the SEC Network.

Wildcats Today will have updates on betting lines, news, injuries and more in the lead-up to Kentucky's clash against South Carolina

