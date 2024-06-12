Kentucky QB named breakout candidate by Pro Football Focus
Football season is quickly approaching for the Kentucky Wildcats and this season will come down to how good Georgia transfer quarterback Brock Vandagriff plays.
Kentucky is going to have some elite weapons on the outside, so if Vandagriff has a good season, this team can win eight football games. Vandagriff was a five-star coming out of high school but didn't see the field much at Georgia leading to him making the move to Lexington.
An article recently came out from PFF written by Mitch Kaiser listing Vandagriff as a breakout candidate this season in college football. No one would be surprised if this became a reality, as Vandagriff has a ton of talent but has never had the opportunity to show it off until this season for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Kaiser had this to say about Vandagriff being a breakout candidate this season for the Wildcats, "Vandagriff has been around for a few years and is technically a two-time national champion, having played for Georgia from 2021 to 2023. After losing a QB battle with Carson Beck last summer, Vandagriff earned recognition as one of the best backups in the country. However, with Beck returning for 2024, Vandagriff made the decision to transfer to Kentucky, where he can finally be the starting quarterback for a program on the rise. The strong-armed 6-foot-3 quarterback dropped back to pass just 20 times last season but averaged 9.2 yards per pass attempt to earn an 87.0 PFF grade. He threw just 18 passes but recorded two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays."
If Vandagriff has a good season Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats will exceed expectations in 2024.