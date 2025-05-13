Kentucky QB Zach Calzada continues to be disrespected by the national media
There are not very high expectations for this Kentucky football team, and the fan base continues to grow more and more impatient with Mark Stoops.
After Will Levis left for the NFL, the coaching staff has gone 0-2 in the transfer portal at quarterback despite high expectations for both Devin Leary and Brock Vandagriff.
The Wildcats have once again brought in a transfer portal quarterback who will likely be the starter, and that is Zach Calzada. Last season, Calzada played at Incarnate Word, but he has made two stops in the SEC at Texas A&M and Auburn.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked all of the projected starting quarterbacks in the SEC, and he had Calzada ranked dead last.
Here is what Crawford had to say about Calzada and why he had him ranked 16th: "Expectations are low involving Calzada, the latest transfer quarterback to assume starting honors for the Wildcats. The Brock Vandagriff experiment worked out poorly, and Mark Stoops prays this former Texas A&M quarterback can execute the game plan with more precision."
Calzada put up elite numbers at Incarnate Word and beat a Nick Saban-led Alabama team while at Texas A&M, so he has proven to be a capable quarterback.
The veteran signal caller has made it clear that he is playing with a chip on his shoulder, and the disrespect from these types of ranking lists will fuel him this offseason. Calzada is a good quarterback who has been dying for another opportunity in the SEC after a bad stop at Auburn, and he will get that this season in Lexington.