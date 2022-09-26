Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington

The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season.

It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8:

UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row over South Carolina. Kentucky has played just one game on the main SEC Network broadcast this season, when it shutout Youngstown State 31-0 in week three.

The Cats' first night game of the season came in the season-opening win over Miami (OH) back on Sept. 3.

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.