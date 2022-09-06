Just In: Kentucky Stays at No. 20 in Latest AP Top-25 Poll

Kentucky started the season inside of the top-25 for the first time since 1978. After a 37-13 win over Miami (OH) the Wildcats have stayed put at No.20 in the poll ahead of their SEC East showdown with Florida on Saturday night.

The Gators are ranked No. 12 after moving up from unranked following their Saturday night thriller against then No. 7 Utah. It is the largest jump in school history in the current AP Top-25 format and 4th-biggest jump in school history for Florida.

Below is the full poll:

INLINE

“We obviously have a big test this week going into Florida," Stoops said on Monday. "Florida is coming off a big win against Utah. So, it shows the improvement that they’ve made under the first year under (head coach) Billy (Napier) and what they have going on, they are doing a very good job. Anytime you go down to Florida you know they’re a very talented football team. It will be a great environment, hostile environment. SEC East game on the road, big challenge, should be a lot of fun. Shouldn’t have any of that issue that I mentioned last week. Coming in after the game I felt like we were a little bit mundane, playing without that intensity and strain that we need to. We’ll get those things fixed and we’ll make some good improvement as we need to, going on the road, but we’re excited about this challenge."

Saturday night's matchup against the Gators will kickoff at 7 pm ET on ESPN

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

