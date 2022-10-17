Kentucky-Tennessee Set For Primetime Kick in Knoxville

Kentucky is set for its third consecutive nighttime kickoff next weekend in Knoxville.

The SEC announced game times for week nine on Monday afternoon:

Kentucky and Tennessee will kickoff at 7 p.m. EST inside Neyland Stadium on Oct. 29. The Wildcats will enter the rivalry matchup following a bye week this weekend. The Volunteers will be in action, though they are hosting UT Martin, meaning many of the starters will likely get plenty of rest following the first few drives of the game.

Tennessee is coming off of its biggest win under head coach Josh Huepel, a 52-49 thriller over Nick Saban and Alabama. Kentucky ended its two-game losing streak last Saturday, defeating Mississippi State 27-17 at Kroger Field.

Rocky Top will be rocking under the lights when the Wildcats come to town.

