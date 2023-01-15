Kentucky DB Transfer Kobi Albert Commits to Mississippi State

Another former Kentucky Wildcat has found a new home via the transfer portal.

On Saturday evening, defensive back Ja'Kobi Albert announced that after spending one season in Lexington, he's heading south down to Starkville to play for the Mississippi State Bulldogs:

Albert — a 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back out of Fairfield, Alabama — was a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class. He was ranked as the No. 20 athlete and No. 17 player in the state coming out of Fairfield Prep. Albert was originally an Auburn commit, but flipped to Kentucky during the signing period in Dec. 2021.

While not an impact player in 2022 for the Wildcats, Albert did see action on special teams, even totaling two tackles in the Music City Bowl loss to Iowa. He'll now face off against Kentucky in 2023, when the Cats enter Davis Wade Stadium later this year on Nov. 4.

With Albert finding a new home, that leaves just five Wildcats still in the portal, which closes on Wednesday, Jan. 18:

WR Rahsaan Lewis

WR Tae Tae Crumes

DB Adrian Huey

RB Mike Drennen II

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin

