Kentucky Transfer Running Back Kavosiey Smoke Commits to Colorado

Smoke will leave Lexington as the 20th-all-time leading rusher in program history.

One of the biggest names to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky football following the end of the 2022 season has finally found a new home. 

Former Wildcats' running back Kavosiey Smoke announced on social media on Wednesday that he is heading west to join Colorado to play under new head coach Deion Sanders:

He chose the Buffaloes after also visiting Troy, close to his hometown of Wetumpka, Ala. He will now join one of the heftiest transfer portal classes in the country up in Boulder. 

Smoke's workload faded down the second half of the season for the Cats, but over the course of his career in Lexington, he was a productive running back, earning competitive touches over the last four seasons. His most productive season came in 2019, when he carried the ball 101 times for 616 yards and six touchdowns.

With 1,583 career rushing yards, Smoke is 20th all-time in program history. He found the end zone 13 times during his long tenure at UK. He averaged 5.4 yards-per-carry. 

