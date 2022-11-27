Two Kentucky Wide Receivers Hint at Entering Transfer Portal

Prepare yourself for seeing stories such as this one for the foreseeable future.

Following Kentucky's 26-13 win over No. 25 Louisville on Saturday, the 2022 regular season has come to a close, thus inching us closer to what's set to be the craziest offseason in college football history.

The transfer portal will officially open on Dec. 5, but players don't have to wait until then to announce that they will be entering. The Wildcats will be one of hundreds of schools that deal with a surplus of players entering and exiting their program.

On Sunday, a pair of UK wide receivers hinted that they may leave Lexington this offseason.

Sophomore Chauncey Magwood and redshirt freshman Chris Lewis each tweeted messages pointing towards their exit, though neither are officially leaving as of now:

Neither WR was consistently featured in Kentucky's offense, though they both found the end zone this season. Magwood caught just seven passes this year, though he was one of just seven players to total upwards of 100 receiving yards (104). His touchdown came in the season-opening win over Miami (OH).

As for Lewis, he missed the final four games of the regular season after being helped off the field in the second half against Tennessee, not putting any pressure on his right leg or foot. He caught just two passes in eight games, totaling 22 yards and a touchdown, which came against Youngstown State.

Expect the young wideouts to be just two of many players hitting the portal upon its official arrival in December.

