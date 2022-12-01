Kentucky Wide Receiver Rahsaan Lewis Entering Transfer Portal

A fourth Kentucky wide receiver is entering the transfer portal.

Rahsaan Lewis, a senior out of Orlando, Fla. is hitting the portal as a graduate transfer after spending three seasons in Lexington.

Lewis caught a total of eight passes across two seasons for the Wildcats, totaling 69 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky was already the third destination for the son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Rahsaan spent his true freshman season at Central Florida before transferring to Florida Atlantic for the 2019 campaign. He then left to join UK, where he's spent the last three years. He just practiced with the Cats in 2020.

He becomes the fifth player to enter the portal for Kentucky, joining three other wide receivers and a veteran running back:

WR Chauncey Magwood (sophomore)

WR Chris Lewis (redshirt freshman)

WR DeMarcus Harris (junior)

RB Kavosiey Smoke (senior)

The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 5.

Wildcats Today will have transfer portal updates as they become available.

