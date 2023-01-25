Skip to main content

Kicker Chance Poore Returning to Kentucky for Sixth Season

The Wildcats will welcome back Poore for one last ride in 2023.

Kentucky football will return a familiar face to its kickoffs and special teams. 

Chance Poore announced via social media on Wednesday that he is returning for a sixth and final season with the Wildcats: 

The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder out of Anderson, S.C. has fully handled kickoffs for UK in his previous two seasons and played in all 26 games those two years. Coming out of the 2018 class, prokicker.com ranked Poore as the No. 1 kicker/punter in his group.

He would take over field goal duties during a portion of his redshirt freshman season in 2019, connecting on five of nine FG attempts, including a 46-yard make against Toledo. Poore also served as the holder on field goal attempts in the 2022 campaign. 

"The University of Kentucky football program has provided me with an opportunity to do what I love every day," Poore wrote in his announcement. " I am ready to get back to work and do my part for this team." 

