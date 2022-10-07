Look: Chrome Domes Making Season Debut Against South Carolina

The chrome domes have arrived.

Kentucky has released its uniform selection for its week six matchup against South Carolina:

The Wildcats will rock the chrome helmet along with a blue jersey and blue pants against the Gamecocks tomorrow night.

UK has also dropped its hype video, featuring previous wins over South Carolina, back in a time where Kentucky victories weren't so common. You can find it here.

Here's how you can watch and listen to tomorrow night's game:

How to Watch

The Wildcats and Gamecocks will close out the three-game slate on the SEC Network, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. EST. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

