Look: Kentucky Reveals Week Two Uniforms Against Florida

The Wildcats will sport an all-white look inside The Swamp on Saturday

Kentucky Football has released its Week Two uniform combination for its matchup with No. 12 Florida on Saturday night in Gainesville. 

Newly-cleared outside linebacker and team captain Jordan Wright is pictured in Kentucky's classic all-white uniform, featuring everyone's favorite checkerboard on the sleeves. 

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Gators is set for 7 p.m. EST inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

