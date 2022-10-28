Look: Kentucky Unveils Uniforms for Rivalry Matchup Against No. 3 Tennessee

No. 19 Kentucky has revealed its uniform selection for its upcoming ranked matchup in Knoxville against No. 3 Tennessee tomorrow night.

The Volunteers are going all black, so the Wildcats are countering with a white look:

Under the lights in Neyland Stadium, this should be a visually appealing uniform matchup.

In Kentucky's previous two road trips at Florida and Ole Miss, its gone with an all white look, but this weekend the pop of color comes in the form of the classic blue helmet.

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Volunteers is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPN.

