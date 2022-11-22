Louisville QB Malik Cunningham 'Day-to-Day' Ahead of Governor's Cup

It remains uncertain whether or not Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will take part in the 28th edition of the Governor's Cup this weekend.

The dual-threat QB did not play last weekend against NC State due to a right shoulder injury. UofL head coach Scott Satterfield provided an update on Cunningham at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, declaring him as "day-to-day."

"I expect him today to do some things (in practice). He won't do everything today. He's gonna be out there in uniform, he's gonna be practicing, but it's not going to be where he's getting normal reps. But he'll be out there," Satterfield said. "We're hoping tomorrow to do a lot more, a lot more Thursday, a lot more Friday, then by Saturday be ready to go."

Satterfield would go on to day that he's "optimistic" Cunningham will play against the Wildcats. The senior has thrown for 1,552 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this seaso, while also rushing for 561 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cunningham has dealt with multiple injuries over the course of the season, meaning backup QB Brock Domann has acquired plenty of reps in 2022. He's appeared in eight games for the Cardinals this season. In those games, he's thrown for 737 yards, two touchdown and four interceptions.

Kick off between the Cats and Cards is set for 3 p.m. EST this Saturday. The game will air on the SEC Network.

