Skip to main content

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham 'Day-to-Day' Ahead of Governor's Cup

The Cardinals' dual-threat QB may make his return to the field this Saturday in Lexington.

It remains uncertain whether or not Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham will take part in the 28th edition of the Governor's Cup this weekend. 

The dual-threat QB did not play last weekend against NC State due to a right shoulder injury. UofL head coach Scott Satterfield provided an update on Cunningham at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, declaring him as "day-to-day." 

"I expect him today to do some things (in practice). He won't do everything today. He's gonna be out there in uniform, he's gonna be practicing, but it's not going to be where he's getting normal reps. But he'll be out there," Satterfield said. "We're hoping tomorrow to do a lot more, a lot more Thursday, a lot more Friday, then by Saturday be ready to go." 

Satterfield would go on to day that he's "optimistic" Cunningham will play against the Wildcats. The senior has thrown for 1,552 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions this seaso, while also rushing for 561 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cunningham has dealt with multiple injuries over the course of the season, meaning backup QB Brock Domann has acquired plenty of reps in 2022. He's appeared in eight games for the Cardinals this season. In those games, he's thrown for 737 yards, two touchdown and four interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kick off between the Cats and Cards is set for 3 p.m. EST this Saturday. The game will air on the SEC Network. 

Kentucky's latest depth chart can be found here.

More on Mark Stoops' new contract extension here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals

IMG_4866
Football

Watch: Levis, Weaver, Wright Speak to Media Ahead of Louisville

By Wildcats Today Staff
IMG_4863
Football

Watch: Rich Scangarello, Brad White Speak Ahead of Louisville

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064303_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Not Committing to Playing Bowl Game for Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19419615_168390308_lowres
Football

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham 'Day-to-Day' Ahead of Governor's Cup

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19476199_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Increasing Scrimmages, Connecting As Unit to Solve Early-Season Continuity Issues

By Hunter Shelton
CJ pre UNF
Men's Basketball

Watch: CJ Fredrick, Antonio Reeves Speak to Media Ahead of North Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19465861_168390308_lowres
Football

Bowl Projections: Plenty of Options Available For Kentucky Entering Final Week of Regular Season

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17467301_168390308_lowres
Football

'This is My Home': Stoops Talks His Commitment to Kentucky, New Contract Extension

By Hunter Shelton