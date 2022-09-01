Skip to main content

Lynn Bowden Jr Signs With Patriots Practice Squad

The former Wildcat has landed a new home in New England

Former Kentucky Wildcat Lynn Bowden Jr has signed a deal with the New England Patriots to join their practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

The news comes after Bowden was cut by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, as he was unable to make their 53-man roster. He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury. 

Bowden was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders after putting up historic numbers during his tenure at Kentucky. He was then traded to the Dolphins before making his NFL debut.

Playing for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick often has its perks, so Bowden will be in good hands as he attempts to rejuvenate his professional career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_18942239_168390308_lowres
Football

Lynn Bowden Jr Signs With Patriots Practice Squad

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16965725_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Ready for Carrington Valentine's Offseason Work to Pay Off

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16827702_168390308_lowres
Football

Scangarello: Kavosiey Smoke "Had to Really Fight" for Starting Running Back Spot

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17908480_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

John Calipari to Receive Jefferson Award for Public Service in Sports

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18911964_168390308_lowres
Football

Opening NFL Rosters Feature 19 Former Wildcats

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16766841_168390308_lowres
Football

Youth on Offensive Line Not Concerning for Kentucky Entering Season-Opener

By Hunter Shelton
IMG_4334
Football

Watch: Offensive Line Coach Zach Yenser Speaks Ahead of Miami (OH)

By Wildcats Today Staff
IMG_4333
Football

Watch: Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Meets With the Media Ahead of Miami (OH)

By Wildcats Today Staff