Lynn Bowden Jr Signs With Patriots Practice Squad

Former Kentucky Wildcat Lynn Bowden Jr has signed a deal with the New England Patriots to join their practice squad, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The news comes after Bowden was cut by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, as he was unable to make their 53-man roster. He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Bowden was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders after putting up historic numbers during his tenure at Kentucky. He was then traded to the Dolphins before making his NFL debut.

Playing for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick often has its perks, so Bowden will be in good hands as he attempts to rejuvenate his professional career.