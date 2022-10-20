Skip to main content

Mark Stoops on Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch List

Kentucky's HC is one of 25 coaches tabbed to the midseason watch list

After passing Paul "Bear" Bryant to become the winningest head coach in Kentucky program history, Mark Stoops has been named to the Bryant Coach of the Year Award Watch List. It's the second consecutive season that Stoops has made the list.

He is one of 25 coaches up for the award, given each January to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives for all, and the Bryant family present this award annually to celebrate Bear Bryant’s legacy and raise awareness and critical funds for scientific research to eliminate needless suffering and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke, the leading causes of death globally. The football coaching legend died from a heart attack in 1983.

Stoops was also named to the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List. He was one of 20 coaches announced to the list by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc.

