Matt Ruffolo Named to Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week

Ruffolo tied his career-high with a 50-yarder last Saturday

Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo was named one of the Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week for his performance in UK's season-opening win over Miami (OH), it was announced Wednesday by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission presented by the Orange Bowl.

Ruffolo nailed three field goals against the Redhawks on Sept. 3, a pair of chip shots followed by a long 50-yarder, tying his career high for longest field goal made. His second short kick of the night sent Kentucky into halftime with a 13-10 lead. 

He is now ninth on the school's career scoring list with 185 points and is second in career field goal percentage at .829. 

Ruffolo will look to continue his impressive start on Saturday in Gainesville, as No. 20 Kentucky will take on No. 12 Florida inside The Swamp. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

