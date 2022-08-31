Watch: Offensive Line Coach Zach Yenser Speaks Ahead of Miami (OH)

Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser joined the Wildcats' staff this offseason from the San Fransisco 49ers, leaving with new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

Yenser replaces Eric Wolford, who left Kentucky to join Nick Saban's staff at Alabama under the same position.

Kentucky begins the regular season on Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks at Kroger Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST and can be viewed on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

The media scrum can be viewed above.

