Opening NFL Rosters Feature 19 Former Wildcats

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams cut their rosters down to 53 players, as they prepare for the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

A fair few Former Kentucky Wildcats have been waived or released throughout cut days in the preseason, as the following players fell victim over the month of August:

Chris Westry

Lonnie Johnson Jr (re-claimed)

Quandre Mosely

A.J. Rose

T.J. Carter (re-claimed)

Yusuf Corker

Justin Rigg

Jon Toth

While many Cats couldn't make it out of the bubble, UK still boasts 19 former players on opening-day rosters, a number that has slowly grown since the arrival of head coach Mark Stoops.

The following are all 19 Wildcats that Big Blue Nation will see in action on Sunday's this year:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Benny Snell Jr (2016-18)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Allen (2015-18)

Luke Fortner (2017-21)

Tennessee Titans

Bud Dupree (2011-13)

Lonnie Johnson Jr (2017-18)

New York Jets

Brandin Echols (2019-20)

Kansas City Chiefs

Darian Kinnard (2018-21)

Green Bay Packers

Randall Cobb (2008-09)

Detroit Lions

Logan Stenberg (2016-19)

Josh Paschal (2017-21)

Minnesota Vikings

Za'Darius Smith (2013-14)

New Orleans Saints

Landon Young (2016-20)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Edwards (2015-18)

Carolina Panthers

Phil Hoskins (2017-20)

Marquan McCall (2018-21)

Washington Commanders

Jamin Davis (2018-20)

Dallas Cowboys

Quinton Bohanna (2017-20)

Kelvin Joseph (2020)

New York Giants

Wan'Dale Robinson (2021)

Kentucky's football output still doesn't rival the chokehold that it has on alumni in the NBA, but the numbers are growing as Stoops continues to churn out pro-level talent in Lexington.

The roster features players who played in Lexington from 2008, all the way to last year. Much has changed since Randall Cobb's time in the Bluegrass.

