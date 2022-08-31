Opening NFL Rosters Feature 19 Former Wildcats
On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams cut their rosters down to 53 players, as they prepare for the beginning of the 2022-23 season.
A fair few Former Kentucky Wildcats have been waived or released throughout cut days in the preseason, as the following players fell victim over the month of August:
- Chris Westry
- Lonnie Johnson Jr (re-claimed)
- Quandre Mosely
- A.J. Rose
- T.J. Carter (re-claimed)
- Yusuf Corker
- Justin Rigg
- Jon Toth
While many Cats couldn't make it out of the bubble, UK still boasts 19 former players on opening-day rosters, a number that has slowly grown since the arrival of head coach Mark Stoops.
The following are all 19 Wildcats that Big Blue Nation will see in action on Sunday's this year:
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Benny Snell Jr (2016-18)
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Josh Allen (2015-18)
- Luke Fortner (2017-21)
Tennessee Titans
- Bud Dupree (2011-13)
- Lonnie Johnson Jr (2017-18)
New York Jets
- Brandin Echols (2019-20)
Kansas City Chiefs
- Darian Kinnard (2018-21)
Green Bay Packers
- Randall Cobb (2008-09)
Detroit Lions
- Logan Stenberg (2016-19)
- Josh Paschal (2017-21)
Minnesota Vikings
- Za'Darius Smith (2013-14)
New Orleans Saints
- Landon Young (2016-20)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Mike Edwards (2015-18)
Carolina Panthers
- Phil Hoskins (2017-20)
- Marquan McCall (2018-21)
Washington Commanders
- Jamin Davis (2018-20)
Dallas Cowboys
- Quinton Bohanna (2017-20)
- Kelvin Joseph (2020)
New York Giants
- Wan'Dale Robinson (2021)
Kentucky's football output still doesn't rival the chokehold that it has on alumni in the NBA, but the numbers are growing as Stoops continues to churn out pro-level talent in Lexington.
The roster features players who played in Lexington from 2008, all the way to last year. Much has changed since Randall Cobb's time in the Bluegrass.
