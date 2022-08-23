Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams Tabs Six Wildcats

As kickoff continues to edge closer, the preseason coaches All-Southeastern Conference teams have been released, and six Wildcats have been selected.

Headlining the list for Kentucky is senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr, who was the lone UK player selected to the first-team. Head coach Mark Stoops announced on Monday that next week he would have an update on the status of Rodriguez, who is reportedly facing a "three or four" game suspension, stemming back to a DUI arrest as well as an "off the field issue."

Quarterback Will Levis was selected to the third team, being placed behind fellow SEC QB's Bryce Young (first), Hendon Hooker (second) and Stetson Bennett (second.)

The full list of Wildcats is below:

First Team

Senior RB Chris Rodriguez Jr

Second Team

Senior OL Kenneth Horsey

Third Team

Senior QB Will Levis

Senior WR Tayvion Robinson

Senior LB Jacquez Jones

Senior LB DeAndre Square

Kentucky opens its season in just 11 days, hosting Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field on Sept. 3. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.