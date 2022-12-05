QB Transfer Portal Tracker: DJ Uiagalelei Enters the Fray

The departure of Will Levis will see the most talented quarterback of the Mark Stoops era head to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with a gaping hole at one of its most important skill positions.

Three QBs are currently slated to return to Lexington next season, but none of the trio are expected to be the heir apparent, thus leading Kentucky to the almighty transfer portal.

With the portal opening on Dec. 5, thousands of players — many of whom reside under center — will officially be on the market, fielding offers as they search for a new home. The Wildcats will certainly be on the hunt for a new QB.

Below is a tracker of D1 quarterbacks that have entered the portal. *There have been no reports of any of the these players being linked to Kentucky, this is merely a list of QBs who will be available in the portal.*

This tracker will be updated periodically as new QBs enter the portal, or as QBs on the tracker announce the program they plan to play for in the 2023 season:

ENTERING / IN THE PORTAL (23)

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson

Three years of eligibility left

No. 10 prospect in the 2020 class

Two-year starter for Clemson

Threw for 2,246 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021

Threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022

Across three seasons, DJU ran for a combined 913 yards and 15 touchdowns

6-foot-4, 235 pounds out of Inland Empire, CA

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin

Two years of eligibility left

No. 65 prospect in the 2019 class

Started the past 32 games for the Badgers, considered one of the best recruits in program history

Had career year in 2022, threw for 2,136 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions

Threw for 1,958 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2021

6-foot-3, 216 pounds out of Overland Park, KS

Hudson Card, Texas

Three years of eligibility left

No. 59 prospect in the 2020 class

Threw for 590 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in 2021

Threw for 928 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in six games and three starts in 2022.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, "Card is targeting a Power 5 school as his next destination, and he's prioritizing a winning program and the opportunity to develop."

6-foot-2, 201 pounds out of Austin, TX

Drew Pyne, Notre Dame

Three years of eligibility left

No. 225 prospect in the 2020 class

First year starter in 2022, threw for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions as a sophomore

Pyne had a 4-1 record against top-25 teams

5-foot-11, 198 pounds out of New Canaan, CT

Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Graduate transfer after five years at Virginia

Just a 3-star prospect (No. 619) in the 2018 class

Threw for 9,034 yards, 58 touchdowns and 35 interceptions across those five seasons

Had a career year in 2021, threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Threw for just 2,210 yards seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2022

6-foot-2, 210 pounds out of Shelby, Ohio

Haynes King, Texas A&M

Graduate transfer after playing three years at Texas A&M

No. 131 prospect in 2020 class

Threw for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions in six games in 2022

Redshirted his first season in 2020 and started the first two games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury. Injuries also plagued his 2022 season

6-foot-3, 205 pounds out of Longview, TX

Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss

The sophomore was a two-year backup QB for the Rebels

Rated as a 4-star prospect and was a top-5 player in the state of Mississippi in the 2021 class

Lost a QB battle in the fall to USC transfer Jaxson Dart

Appeared in 3 games this season and was 8-for-17 passing for 125 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception

Played in four games in 2021, including a majority of the Sugar Bowl, where he threw for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a loss to Baylor

6-foot-1, 200 pounds out of Starkville, MS

Jeff Simms, Georgia Tech

Three-year QB at Georgia Tech was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and he was formerly committed to Florida State

Sims was the starting quarterback coming into this season, but was injured late in the victory against Duke on Oct. 8 and then re-injured early in the loss to Virginia on Oct. 20.

On Nov. 12, it was announced that he was stepping away from the team to rehab

In three seasons as the Yellow Jackets QB, Sims threw for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He also acquired 1,166 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in his Tech career

Entered this season as a sophomore. 6-foot-4, 219 pounds out of Jacksonville, FL

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Two years of eligibility left

No. 373 prospect in 2019 class

Bazelak transferred to Indiana this season after beginning his career at Missouri

Threw for 2,312 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022

Threw for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his last season at Mizzou

6-foot-3, 224 pounds out of Dayton, OH

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

One year of eligibility left

No. 83 player in 2018 class

Three-year starter for the Eagles after transferring from Notre Dame

Had career year in 2020, threw for 2,558 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Has rushed for nine touchdowns and 568 rushing yards in his career

Has dealt with injuries for the past two seasons

In eight games in 2022, threw for 1,711 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions

6-foot-5, 214 pounds out of Pittsburgh, PA

Chance Nolan, Oregon State

3-star prospect in 2020 class

Threw for 939 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions while starting five games in 2022

Suffered a neck strain on Oct. 1 and did not play the rest of the season

The redshirt junior has started 20 games over three seasons, threw for 4,153 yards, 32 touchdowns and 20 interceptions

6-foot-3, 209 pounds out of Menifee, CA

Brett Gabbert, Miami Ohio

Two years of eligibility left

3-star prospect in 2019 class

Four-year player for the Redhawks

Threw for a career 2,648 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021

Battled injury in 2022, threw for 816 yards and four touchdowns

6-foot, 205 pounds out of St. Louis

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State

Announced transfer back in September

Two years of eligibility left

4-star prospect in 2019 class

Four-year player for the Broncos

Threw for a career 3,079 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2021

Threw for 497 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in his small time playing in 2022

6-foot-1, 210 pounds out of Murrieta, CA

John Paddock, Ball State

One year of eligibility left

3-star prospect in 2018 class

First-year starter in 2022, threw for 2,725 yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions

5-foot-11, 196 pounds out of Bloomfield Hills, MO

Mikey Keene, Central Florida

Three years of eligibility left

3-star prospect in 2021 class

Had career year in 2021 in relief of Dillion Gabriel, threw for 1,730 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions

Threw for 647 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in limited role in 2022, lost starting job battle in preseason

5-foot-11, 180 pounds out of Chandler, AZ

Davis Brin, Tulsa

Senior with one year of eligibility left

3-star prospect in 2018 class

Across past two seasons, Brin threw for 5,392 yards, 35 touchdowns and 24 interceptions

In the first three games of the 2022 season, he averaged 402 yards per game, throwing 11 touchdowns with just one interception

6-foot-2, 208 pounds out of Boerne, TX

Nick Evers, Oklahoma

Leaving Norman after his true freshman season

4-star prospect (No. 172) in the 2022 class

Attempted just one pass for the Sooners

6-foot-3, 186 pounds out of Flower Mound, TX

Malik Hornsby, Arkansas

Appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons for Arkansas

Rated as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country in 2020 class

Completed 18 of his 39 career pass attempts for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Also added 307 rushing yards on 52 attempts

Entered 2022 as a redshirt sophomore

6-foot-2, 186 pounds out of Missouri City, TX

Brendon Lewis, Colorado

Announced intention to transfer back in October.

3-star prospect in 2020 class

Started all 12 games for Colorado in 2021, threw for 1,540 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions

Could not keep the starting job in 2022, played in just two games.

6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore out of Melissa, TX

Tyler Macon, Missouri

Appeared in three games in 2021, had just one play in 2022

4-star prospect in 2021 class

3 years of eligibility left

5-foot-11, 197 pounds out of St. Louis

Alex Padilla, Iowa

Appeared in two games this season and 11 games over the course of his career. He will enter the portal as a graduate transfer

3-star prospect in 2019 class

Started four games in 2021. Threw for 636 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in that season.

6-foot-1, 200 pounds out of Greenwood Village, CO.

Kyron Drones, Baylor

Three years of eligibility left

Primary backup for the Bears this season

4-star prospect in 2021 class

Played in five games for Baylor this season, threw for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Also ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns

6-foot-2, 223 pounds out of Pearland, TX

Jay Butterfield, Oregon

Three years of eligibility left

4-star prospect in 2020 class, No. 147 in the class

Attempted just four passes across two seasons at Oregon

6-foot-6, 216 pounds out of Brentwood, CA.

TRANSFERRED (1)

Cade McNamara, Michigan -> Iowa

Two years of eligibility left

No. 253 prospect in the 2019 class

Threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in 2020

Led Michigan to a Big Ten title and berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021. In 14 games, he threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions

Lost starting job in 2022 to J.J. McCarthy. Threw for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception in three games

6-foot-1, 206 pounds out of Reno, NV

