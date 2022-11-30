QB Transfer Portal Tracker: Who Will Replace Will Levis?

The departure of Will Levis will see the most talented quarterback of the Mark Stoops era head to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with a gaping hole at one of its most important skill positions.

Three QBs are currently slated to return to Lexington next season, but none of the trio are expected to be the heir apparent, thus leading Kentucky to the almighty transfer portal.

With the portal opening on Dec. 5, thousands of players — many of whom reside under center — will officially be on the market, fielding offers as they search for a new home. The Wildcats will certainly be on the hunt for a new QB.

Below is a tracker of D1 quarterbacks that have entered the portal. *There have been no reports of any of the these players being linked to Kentucky, this is merely a list of QBs who will be available in the portal.*

This tracker will be updated periodically as new QBs enter the portal, or as QBs on the tracker announce the program they plan to play for in the 2023 season:

Cade McNamara, Michigan

Two years of eligibility left

No. 253 prospect in the 2019 class

Threw for 425 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions in 2020

Led Michigan to a Big Ten title and berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021. In 14 games, he threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions

Lost starting job in 2022 to J.J. McCarthy. Threw for 180 yards, one touchdown and one interception in three games

6-foot-1, 206 pounds out of Reno, NV

Hudson Card, Texas

Three years of eligibility left

No. 59 prospect in the 2020 class

Threw for 590 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in 2021

Threw for 928 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in six games and three starts in 2022.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, "Card is targeting a Power 5 school as his next destination, and he's prioritizing a winning program and the opportunity to develop."

6-foot-2, 201 pounds out of Austin, TX

Luke Altmyer, Ole Miss

The sophomore was a two-year backup QB for the Rebels

Rated as a 4-star prospect and was a top-5 player in the state of Mississippi in the 2021 class

Lost a QB battle in the fall to USC transfer Jaxson Dart

Appeared in 3 games this season and was 8-for-17 passing for 125 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception

Played in four games in 2021, including a majority of the Sugar Bowl, where he threw for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a loss to Baylor

6-foot-1, 200 pounds out of Starkville, MS.

Jeff Simms, Georgia Tech

Three-year QB at Georgia Tech was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and he was formerly committed to Florida State

Sims was the starting quarterback coming into this season, but was injured late in the victory against Duke on Oct. 8 and then re-injured early in the loss to Virginia on Oct. 20.

On Nov. 12, it was announced that he was stepping away from the team to rehab

In three seasons as the Yellow Jackets QB, Sims threw for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He also acquired 1,166 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in his Tech career

Entered this season as a sophomore. 6-foot-4, 219 pounds out of Jacksonville, FL

Connor Bazelak, Indiana

Two years of eligibility left

No. 373 prospect in 2019 class

Bazelak transferred to Indiana this season after beginning his career at Missouri

Threw for 2,312 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2022

Threw for 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his last season at Mizzou

6-foot-3, 224 pounds out of Dayton, OH

Davis Brin, Tulsa

Senior with one year of eligibility left

3-star prospect in 2018 class

Across past two seasons, Brin threw for 5,392 yards, 35 touchdowns and 24 interceptions

In the first three games of the 2022 season, he averaged 402 yards per game, throwing 11 touchdowns with just one interception

6-foot-2, 208 pounds out of Boerne, TX

Malik Hornsby, Arkansas

Appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons for Arkansas

Rated as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the country in 2020 class

Completed 18 of his 39 career pass attempts for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Also added 307 rushing yards on 52 attempts

Entered 2022 as a redshirt sophomore

6-foot-2, 186 pounds out of Missouri City, TX

Brendon Lewis, Colorado

Announced intention to transfer back in October.

3-star prospect in 2020 class

Started all 12 games for Colorado in 2021, threw for 1,540 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions

Could not keep the starting job in 2022, played in just two games.

6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore out of Melissa, TX

Tyler Macon, Missouri

Appeared in three games in 2021, had just one play in 2022

4-star prospect in 2021 class

3 years of eligibility left

5-foot-11, 197 pounds out of St. Louis

Alex Padilla, Iowa

Appeared in two games this season and 11 games over the course of his career. He will enter the portal as a graduate transfer

3-star prospect in 2019 class

Started four games in 2021. Threw for 636 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in that season.

6-foot-1, 200 pounds out of Greenwood Village, CO.

Kyron Drones, Baylor

Three years of eligibility left

Primary backup for the Bears this season

4-star prospect in 2021 class

Played in five games for Baylor this season, threw for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Also ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns

