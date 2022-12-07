Report: Kentucky Expected to Hire Former Texas Assistant HC Jay Boulware as RBs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator

Mark Stoops may have his new running backs coach and special teams coordinator.

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio is reporting that Kentucky is expected to hire former Texas associate head coach Jay Boulware:

Boulware would replace John Settle, who was fired as RBs coach and special teams coordinator on Nov. 28.

An Irving, Texas native, Boulware has coached at the Power Five level since 1994, when he began as a graduate assistant and tight ends coach at Texas. With stops at Northern Illinois, Arizona, Stanford, Utah, Iowa State, Auburn, Oklahoma and most recently Texas again, he's coached running backs, special teams and tight ends during his career.

He has connections to Stoops, as he's previously worked under Mark's brothers Bob and Mike.

