Skip to main content

Report: Kentucky Expected to Hire Former Texas Assistant HC Jay Boulware as RBs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator

The former Longhorn has been a Power Five coach for over 20 years.

Mark Stoops may have his new running backs coach and special teams coordinator. 

Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio is reporting that Kentucky is expected to hire former Texas associate head coach Jay Boulware:

Boulware would replace John Settle, who was fired as RBs coach and special teams coordinator on Nov. 28.

An Irving, Texas native, Boulware has coached at the Power Five level since 1994, when he began as a graduate assistant and tight ends coach at Texas. With stops at Northern Illinois, Arizona, Stanford, Utah, Iowa State, Auburn, Oklahoma and most recently Texas again, he's coached running backs, special teams and tight ends during his career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He has connections to Stoops, as he's previously worked under Mark's brothers Bob and Mike. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on coaching staff vacancies as they become available.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_11903417_168390308_lowres
Football

Report: Kentucky Expected to Hire Former Texas Assistant HC Jay Boulware as RBs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19109907_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Won't Play in Bowl Game, Finishes Collegiate Career as Kentucky Quarterback

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19364543_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19470976_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Football Offensive Transfer Portal Wishlist

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19527712_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Bracketology: Kentucky in Middle of the Road in Early December

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19242274_168390308_lowres
Football

College Football News Selects Five Wildcats For Freshman All-American Honors

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19509924_168390308_lowres
Football

Keidron Smith Tabbed Coaches All-SEC Second Team

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19509652_168390308_lowres
Football

Talent Trumps All as Stoops Juggles Recruiting, Transfer Portal, Offensive Coordinator Search

By Hunter Shelton