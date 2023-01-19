Report: Kentucky OL Transfer Kiyaunta Goodwin to Visit Florida

The transfer portal window is officially closed, meaning a player can no longer enter until the summer period opens in May.

Kentucky football has seen plenty of fluctuation, but five Wildcats remain in the portal seeking a new destination:

WR Rahsaan Lewis

WR Tae Tae Crumes

DB Adrian Huey

RB Mike Drennen II

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin

Of the five, Goodwin, a former 4-star prospect, is the most sought-after. The former 4-star offensive lineman and top-100 recruit was considered a huge get for coach Mark Stoops and the Cats, as he chose UK over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan State.

The Charlestown High School (Ind.) product entered the portal on Dec. 16 after playing just one season for Kentucky, where he appeared just on special teams. No noise has surrounded where a new home for the 6-foot-8, 350-pounder may be — until Thursday.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports reported that the OL is planning a visit to see coach Billy Napier and the Florida Gators. He went on to report that if he were to choose UF, he would have to do so quickly, as the time to get enrolled in school is nearing its end next week.

Kentucky added two offensive lineman — Northern Illinois OT Marques Cox and Alabama OL Tanner Bowles — via the portal. Goodwin is the lone member of the Big Blue Wall to enter the portal from Lexington.

