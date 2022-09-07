Skip to main content

Report: Ramon Jefferson Likely to Miss Season With Torn ACL

The Sam Houston transfer had just two carries in the season-opener last Saturday

Kentucky's running back issues have piled up in a hurry, and more bad news was reported on Tuesday night regarding an important transfer.

According to KSR's Matt Jones, Ramon Jefferson will likely miss the rest of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL suffered against Miami (OH). 

Jefferson had just two carries against the Redhawks, both of which came in the first quarter. Following his second carry, he left the field and did not return. He could apply for a medical redshirt and return for the Wildcats next season if it is accepted. 

It was expected that Jefferson would share snaps in the backfield with starter Kavosiey Smoke and eventually star senior Chris Rodriguez Jr upon his return.

Kentucky will enter its matchup against No. 12 Florida likely down three backs, as JuTahn McClain was also injured against Miami and was announced as "week-to-week" on Monday. Rodriguez has still not been ruled available to play, with no new updates regarding his situation being provided as of Sept. 6. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

