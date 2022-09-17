Report: University of Kentucky Investigated UK HealthCare for Program That Employed Wildcats Football Players

Some clarity is finally emerging regarding the Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright "suspension" saga.

On Saturday morning, documents revealed by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale showed where an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on the Kentucky football team for allegedly filing inaccurate time cards while working under UK HealthCare.

The report notes that two players were investigated, though the names of the players are redacted.

Jordan Wright missed the season-opener against Miami (OH), while Chris Rodriguez will end up missing a total of four games. Head coach Mark Stoops ruled them both "unavailable to play" before the start of the season:

"I've always been transparent with you. Tried to be the best I can, again i've been advised... there's things going on, there's layers to this that I've been advised I really can't comment on it. It's not that I'm trying to hide things from you," Stoops said on Sept. 5. "If I could say it, I would. I mean, it's that simple. I'm not trying to hold anything back. I can't be more clear now. I've been advised...I think you can understand that it's out of my hands."

Wright was in the same boat as Rodriguez last week, but was cleared and ruled available to play last Thursday, 48 hours before Kentucky played Florida in Gainesville.

On Monday, Kentucky announced that Rodriguez would return on Oct. 1, when the Wildcats head to Oxford to take on Ole Miss.

"Keep him in shape, get him reps when we can," Stoops said about keeping Rodriguez prepared as he gets ready to make his debut.

Stoops had no final comment on the Rodriguez saga, providing no speculation as to what it was that was actually keeping him out for the beginning of the season.

"He'll be back at Ole Miss," he said.

The report from Hale finally shines some light on a situation that has been kept in the dark for months on end.