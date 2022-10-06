Skip to main content

Report: Will Levis Questionable to Play Against South Carolina

Kentucky could be without its starting QB on Saturday night

Disaster could be striking Kentucky football in Lexington this weekend, as the Wildcats may be without their star quarterback Will Levis. 

Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones reported via Twitter on Wednesday night that Levis is "questionable" for Saturday's game against South Carolina: 

KSR went on to report that the QB is "dealing with a lower leg injury" that was suffered last Saturday in the loss to Ole Miss. 

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday at his game-week press conference that the Wildcats are "banged up," but Levis' name was never mentioned as one dealing with injury. 

Levis of course dealt with an injured finger against the Rebels, but finished the remainder of the game and said that it did not impact his play. 

Kentucky's depth chart lists Kaiya Sheron OR Deuce Hogan as the backup quarterback, thought Jones' tweet also indicated that Sheron would play QB against the Gamecocks if Levis is unable to play. 

Wildcats Today will have updates on Levis' status in the lead-up to Saturday's contest against South Carolina

