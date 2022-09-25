SEC Nation Headed to Oxford for Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

It won't be in Lexington, but Big Blue Nation will get their chance to boo Roman Harper next weekend.

The SEC Network announced on Sunday that SEC Nation will head to Oxford for the top-15 matchup between No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss on Oct. 1.

Kentucky was featured on SEC Nation three times last season, in Columbia against South Carolina, two weeks later at home against LSU, then again in Athens against the eventual National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Marty & McGee will air first at 9 a.m. EST, then the flagship show will follow an hour later at 10.

The Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.

Mark Stoops had this to say after UK's 31-23 win over NIU.

Watch: Will Levis speaks to the media after Saturday's performance.

