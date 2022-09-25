Skip to main content

SEC Nation Headed to Oxford for Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

Finebaum, Rutledge, Tebow and the gang will be in The Grove next weekend

It won't be in Lexington, but Big Blue Nation will get their chance to boo Roman Harper next weekend. 

The SEC Network announced on Sunday that SEC Nation will head to Oxford for the top-15 matchup between No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss on Oct. 1. 

Kentucky was featured on SEC Nation three times last season, in Columbia against South Carolina, two weeks later at home against LSU, then again in Athens against the eventual National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. 

Marty & McGee will air first at 9 a.m. EST, then the flagship show will follow an hour later at 10. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.

Mark Stoops had this to say after UK's 31-23 win over NIU.

Watch: Will Levis speaks to the media after Saturday's performance.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

USATSI_19025661_168390308_lowres
Football

SEC Nation Headed to Oxford for Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19111832_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Avoids Injuries for First Time This Season in Win Over NIU

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19064392_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Up to No. 7 in Latest AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19109913_168390308_lowres
Football

Wildcats Open as Underdogs Against Ole Miss

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19064390_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Bumped up One Spot to No. 8 in Newest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19111848_168390308_lowres
Football

Is Stoops Right to Point Protection Issues Away From Offensive Line?

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17438583_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Excited to Welcome Chris Rodriguez Back Against Ole Miss

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19110490_168390308_lowres
Football

Tavyion Robinson, Barion Brown Reaping Benefits of Speed, Explosiveness

By Hunter Shelton