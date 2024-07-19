Should Kentucky fans be worried about Mark Stoops leaving after the 2024 season?
The 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and yesterday, we heard from Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops at SEC Media Days in Dallas, and many interesting topics were discussed.
One of the topics that came up was how Coach Stoops almost took the job as the head coach at Texas A&M. After Texas A&M fans found out that Coach Stoops was likely going to be the next coach, they were extremely upset, and the deal fell through.
Coach Stoops discussed how Texas A&M pursued him but didn't go deep into detail about the situation. The question now for Kentucky fans is, could Coach Stoops take another job after the 2024 season? It is clear that Coach Stoops would be interested in taking another job if the right one came around.
If Coach Stoops were to leave, it would be a big blow to the Kentucky football program. Some Kentucky fans aren't big fans of Coach Stoops, but he has taken the Kentucky football program from the bottom of the SEC to a team that is playing in a Bowl Game nearly every season.
Kentucky football has a daunting 2024 schedule, so if Coach Stoops is able to lead this team to win eight or more football games, perhaps some big schools would be interested in trying to hire the Wildcats coach.
Coach Stoops seems happy in Lexington, but we learned this offseason that if he is offered the right job, the Wildcats head coach would be willing to leave.