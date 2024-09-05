South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer is really concerned about stopping this Kentucky Wildcat
Kentucky has an excellent defense on the football field this season, and a big reason why is Deone Walker. The 6'6 345-pound defensive lineman is one of the best players in all of college football and will be a top 15 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. He had 7.5 sacks last season, and Walker will look to improve on that number this year for the Wildcats.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is really concerned about Walker and is going to make sure his offensive line knows what they are up against. This is what Coach Beamer had to say about Kentucky star defensive lineman Walker.
"This number zero (Deone Walker) can absolutely wreck your entire gameplan. Not just mess up a play, he can wreck your entire gameplan. He is a load to handle. We've got to do a great job on the offensive line this week for us to be able to do the things we want to do offensively."- Shane Beamer on Deone Walker
If Walker is able to create havoc all game long, stopping the South Carolina run game and getting in the backfield, the Wildcats will win this game at home. He is that big of a difference maker for this Kentucky football team. He can single-handedly change a game, and Coach Stoops is hoping he will do that on Saturday.
Walker is a player opposing teams have to go out of their way to prepare for, as he is one of the strongest and biggest defensive linemen in college football.