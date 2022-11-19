Staff Predictions: Kentucky-No. 1 Georgia

The season is spiraling downward for Kentucky, but it has an ultimate get-right spot this weekend, welcoming the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs to Kroger Field. With just two games left in the season, the Cats need to try and make some sort of positive impression ahead of the Governor's Cup against Louisville. Here are our final staff predictions as UK tries to knock off the Dawgs:

Hunter

In my prediction last week for the Vanderbilt game, I truly felt that there was no lane to victory for the Commodores. Clearly, that was far from the case. I haven't learned my lesson...I see no path to victory for the Wildcats on Saturday evening.

Let's just say that Will Levis is fully healthy (which he's not), and let's just say that the offensive line will hold up against the UGA front seven (which it won't), how big of a difference would that even make? The Stetson Bennett-Brock Bowers connection alone will likely be too much for the Wildcats' defense to handle.

Kentucky can try its best to muddy the water and make it a rock fight, but at the end of the day, Georgia has seen it all this season, I don't know that there's anything special UK can throw its way to make this a competitive game.

There's really not much more to say. I think Georgia covers the 22.5-point spread with ease.

Georgia 34, Kentucky 6

Matt

Injuries have been an issue all season long for the Cats, and Saturday will be no different. This will still be a physical football game, no doubt, but it is hard to see a clear path to the Wildcats staying in this one for the long haul given the depth issues the injuries have created. Georgia is arguably the deepest program in the country currently, and this will show up on Saturday. Elsewhere, the matchups aren’t ideal with Kentucky’s run first attack going against the Bulldogs elite front seven. I like the Cats to disrupt Stetson Bennett early on and maybe even get a turnover, but outside of that, I don’t see this one going in their favor.

Georgia 31, Kentucky 10