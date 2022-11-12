Staff Predictions: No. 24 Kentucky-Vanderbilt

No. 24 Kentucky will look to hand Vanderbilt its 26th-consecutive SEC defeat on Saturday afternoon in Lexington, kicking-off a three-game home stand to close out the 2022 regular season. With Georgia and Louisville on deck, this is a must-win for the Wildcats. Ahead of the divisional clash, here are our final staff predictions:

Hunter

Let's not beat around the bush, Kentucky should win this game with no problems. While the Commodores can score a tad bit on offense, the Cats posses a defense that should stifle anything that head coach Clark Lea and backup quarterback Mike Wright want to do.

The main thing for me is seeing a complete offensive performance from Kentucky. Rich Scangarello made the move to the coaches box, and while there was some improvement last weekend in the win over Mizzou, there were still plenty of negatives in what was an eye sore of a game. If you can't get the offense going against a team that allows nearly 40 points a game, I don't know what to tell you.

Vanderbilt will try and get some pressure on Will Levis, which if we're being honest, will probably happen considering the poor offensive line play. Levis will likely put up his normal numbers, but with not being fully healthy, i'm not sure we'll see anything spectacular from the star QB despite going up against such a poor defense.

I could try and sell you a story on how Kentucky wins this game, but even with how undisciplined and sloppy the Cats have been this season, I just don't see an avenue for victory for the Commodores.

A noon kick with some chilly and potentially rainy weather? Yeah, give me Kentucky in a bleh, but comfortable win.

Kentucky 31, Vandy 13

Matt

Kentucky has no reason not to win this game. They are the superior team in all three phases of the game. Last week, the Cats leaned on Chris Rodriguez, and this week will be no different. I like Kentucky to score early and often in this one, while smothering Vandy’s offensive attack.

Kentucky 38, Vandy 17