Staff Predictions: No. 9 Kentucky-Youngstown State

The Wildcats Today staff shares its final prediction for today's matchup between the Wildcats and the Penguins

Following a big-time road win in The Swamp over the Florida Gators, No. 9 Kentucky is back home as it looks for a 3-0 start to its 2022 campaign. Standing in the Wildcats' way is the Youngstown State Penguins out of the FCS. UK head coach Mark Stoops hails from Youngstown, but isn't letting his homecoming of sorts getting in the way of the task at hand. Ahead of tonight's contest, the Wildcats Today staff shares their game predictions.

Hunter

If Kentucky learned anything from last season, it's don't take your FCS opponent lightly. Chattanooga was very close to pulling off an insane upset that would've dramatically altered the Wildcats' 2021 season. I don't think Youngstown State will be able to pull off anything close to what the Mocs did a year ago. This Kentucky team truly has a different feel to it, and I see it putting the Penguins in the dirt from the get-go. One half of the primary starters should be all the Cats need to build a substantial lead, leaving the rest to the backups. Stoops might be from Youngstown, but that won't stop him from a beatdown this afternoon. Kentucky 55, Youngstown 17

Matt

Kentucky will not overlook Youngstown State today. The Wildcats will come out and get to work early and find the endzone often. Kentucky held Florida to 16 last week and Miami(OH) to 13 the previous week. Youngstown State is not going to get to double-digits. The Wildcats are going to roll in this one. Kentucky 56, Youngstown 7

