Stoops Comments on Jordan Wright's Return; No New Information Regarding Chris Rodriguez

Kentucky super senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright has been cleared to return and is available to play against Florida.

The Wildcats Twitter account announced his return on Thursday afternoon, just over 48 hours before kickoff in Gainesville.

The return of Wright is a welcomed sight for the Wildcat defense, who has a tall task in front of them this Saturday in the No. 12 Gators and quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Wright has 106 tackles in his career, as well as 15.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass break-ups, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

"It's good to get Jordan back," UK head coach Mark Stoops said after practice on Thursday. "He brings experience, brings another pass rusher and another body to chase around a very good quarterback. We need all hands on deck, really glad that he's back and cleared to play."

The senior team captain missed the season-opener against Miami (OH) along with senior running back Chris Rodriguez, who is still yet to be cleared.

"I do not," Stoops said when asked if he had any new information surrounding Rodriguez. "It means we cleared one hurdle...trying to continue to go over some other hurdles."

Kentucky and Florida are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. EST on Sept. 10 inside The Swamp at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN, as the Wildcats look for their second victory in Gainesville in three trips.