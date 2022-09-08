Skip to main content

Stoops Comments on Jordan Wright's Return; No New Information Regarding Chris Rodriguez

Kentucky's head coach is excited for the return of Jordan Wright

Kentucky super senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright has been cleared to return and is available to play against Florida.

The Wildcats Twitter account announced his return on Thursday afternoon, just over 48 hours before kickoff in Gainesville.

The return of Wright is a welcomed sight for the Wildcat defense, who has a tall task in front of them this Saturday in the No. 12 Gators and quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Wright has 106 tackles in his career, as well as 15.5 tackles for loss, 12 pass break-ups, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's good to get Jordan back," UK head coach Mark Stoops said after practice on Thursday. "He brings experience, brings another pass rusher and another body to chase around a very good quarterback. We need all hands on deck, really glad that he's back and cleared to play."

The senior team captain missed the season-opener against Miami (OH) along with senior running back Chris Rodriguez, who is still yet to be cleared. 

"I do not," Stoops said when asked if he had any new information surrounding Rodriguez. "It means we cleared one hurdle...trying to continue to go over some other hurdles." 

Kentucky and Florida are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. EST on Sept. 10 inside The Swamp at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN, as the Wildcats look for their second victory in Gainesville in three trips. 

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_15275604_168390308_lowres
Football

Stoops Comments on Jordan Wright's Return; No New Information Regarding Chris Rodriguez

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18985368_168390308_lowres
Football

Matt Ruffolo Named to Lou Groza Award Stars of the Week

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16881004_168390308_lowres
Football

Jordan Wright Cleared to Play Against Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18984101_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Kentucky Said About Florida QB Anthony Richardson

By Hunter Shelton
Brad White Sept 7
Football

Watch: DC Brad White Talks Anthony Richardson Prep and More

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18985655_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Using Harper's "Soft" Comment for Motivation

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18983134_168390308_lowres
Football

Levis, Kentucky Embracing Tough Road Challenge at The Swamp

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18981910_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Matchup With No.12 Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff