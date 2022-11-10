Stoops: DeAndre Square 'Highly Questionable' to Play Against Vanderbilt

Kentucky may be without its top linebacker duo once again this Saturday.

Following practice on Thursday, head coach Mark Stoops provided an update on DeAndre Square, as well as Jacquez Jones.

Jones is off the depth chart for the fourth consecutive game after suffering an injury in his return to Ole Miss on Oct. 1. No updated timetable has been provided for the team captain LB over the past couple of weeks. D'Eryk Jackson is set to make his fifth consecutive start.

"Just not sure," Stoops said on Jones' status. "Still no updates, it's gonna be a little while still."

As for Square, he's back on the depth chart after missing the Missouri matchup on Saturday. Square went to the locker room following the first defensive drive of the game against Tennessee. He would return and finish out the first quarter, but left early in the second, eventually remaining on the sideline. He was ruled out with an ankle injury. Trevin Wallace also remains listed as the potential starting weakside linebacker, as there is an "or" listed between the two LBs.

It sounds as though Wallace will be the one taking the field on Saturday in Lexington against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

"(Square) gave it a go, he's trying, but i'd say highly questionable," Stoops said.

Wildcats Today will provide an injury report on Saturday morning ahead of Kentucky's matchup against Vandy.