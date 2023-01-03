Skip to main content

Super Senior Safety Tyrell Ajian Officially Declares for NFL Draft

Ajian is headed to the draft after collecting over 150 tackles in a Kentucky uniform.

After spending six seasons in Lexington, defensive back Tyrell Ajian has officially declared for the 2023 NFL draft: 

The Mansfield, Ohio native will leave Kentucky having totaled 152 tackles, 12 passes defended, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one touchdown and a sack. 

Ajian was ranked as a 4-star coming out of Madison High School, where he played defensive back, wide receiver and quarterback. He would redshirt in his first season in 2017, then proceed to make an impact in the Wildcat secondary for quite some time. 

He earned his first interception in 2018 in a win over Mississippi State while also adding three pass defenses. In 2019, he made his first two career starts at safety, the first of which saw him tally an interception and two tackles against Florida. 

Ajian broke out in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, totaling a career-high 48 tackles as well as another interception. He would block also block a field goal attempt in the win over NC State in the Gator Bowl. He then added 46 more tackles, a season-high four passes defended and a huge 95-yard pick-six to fend off Chattanooga in the 2021 campaign. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His last season in Lexington saw 31 tackles, three pass defenses, his first career sack and two forced fumbles. 

Ajian will be missed in the UK secondary in 2023, but the Wildcats will welcome back a pair of young safeties in Jordan Lovett and Zion Childress who played a decent chunk of snaps over the course of the season. Two of the highest recruits in UK's 2023 class will also join the DB room in 4-stars Avery Stuart and Jaremiah Anglin Jr. 

The 2023 signees can be found here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Tyrell Ajian

USATSI_16778010_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Super Senior Safety Tyrell Ajian Officially Declares for NFL Draft

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19643914_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Get to Know: LSU Enters Rupp Arena on High Note After Arkansas Victory

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19364543_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Kentucky Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_12748042_168390308_lowres
Football

Report: Junior Defensive Lineman Justin Rogers Entering Transfer Portal

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17270924_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Senior Guard Brennan Canada Placed on Scholarship

By Hunter Shelton
mbb_wheeler_and_thiero_-_pre-lsu.mp4 (720p)
Men's Basketball

Watch: Sahvir Wheeler, Adou Thiero Speak With Media Ahead of LSU

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_9639415_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Report: 3-Star Running Back, Kentucky Target Jamarion Wilcox Expected to Announce Decision This Week

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17511098_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

5-Star 2024 Point Guard Tahaad Pettiford Includes Kentucky in Final Seven Schools

By Hunter Shelton