Super Senior Safety Tyrell Ajian Officially Declares for NFL Draft

After spending six seasons in Lexington, defensive back Tyrell Ajian has officially declared for the 2023 NFL draft:

The Mansfield, Ohio native will leave Kentucky having totaled 152 tackles, 12 passes defended, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one touchdown and a sack.

Ajian was ranked as a 4-star coming out of Madison High School, where he played defensive back, wide receiver and quarterback. He would redshirt in his first season in 2017, then proceed to make an impact in the Wildcat secondary for quite some time.

He earned his first interception in 2018 in a win over Mississippi State while also adding three pass defenses. In 2019, he made his first two career starts at safety, the first of which saw him tally an interception and two tackles against Florida.

Ajian broke out in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, totaling a career-high 48 tackles as well as another interception. He would block also block a field goal attempt in the win over NC State in the Gator Bowl. He then added 46 more tackles, a season-high four passes defended and a huge 95-yard pick-six to fend off Chattanooga in the 2021 campaign.

His last season in Lexington saw 31 tackles, three pass defenses, his first career sack and two forced fumbles.

Ajian will be missed in the UK secondary in 2023, but the Wildcats will welcome back a pair of young safeties in Jordan Lovett and Zion Childress who played a decent chunk of snaps over the course of the season. Two of the highest recruits in UK's 2023 class will also join the DB room in 4-stars Avery Stuart and Jaremiah Anglin Jr.

