Transfer Portal Targets: Baylor Safety, Lexington Native Entering Portal

Kentucky's secondary is one of the few position groups that doesn't NEED help in the transfer portal this offseason.

However, that doesn't mean it wouldn't take the depth and added help, especially if it came via local talent.

Junior safety Devin Neal announced on Saturday that he will be entering the transfer portal after spending three seasons in Waco. Neal is a Lexington native and product of Frederick Douglass High School.

Neal had his best season for the Bears in 2022, racking up 41 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and one pass deflection. His totaled just 26 tackles in his first two seasons.

After originally committing to Cincinnati in February 2019, Neal was eventually flipped by Baylor, committing to play for the Bears nine months later in December. He was a 3-star prospect and the No. 1029 player in the 2020 class, per 247Sports.

With Jordan Lovett, Jalen Geiger and Zion Childress all expected to return to the Kentucky secondary next season, there is already plenty of safety depth in Lexington.

However, Neal was recruited out of Douglass as a cornerback, so moving back to his old position could move the needle if he wishes to return to his hometown for the next chapter of his college career.

