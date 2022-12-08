Transfer Portal Targets: Kentucky Offers Kent State OT Savion Washington

Kentucky football finally landed a commitment via the almighty transfer portal on Thursday, as Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announced he was making the leap from Tuscaloosa to Lexington.

The addition of Bowles is big for UK's offensive line, which struggled mightily in the 2022 season. Offensive line coach Zach Yenser is after more than just one big man in the portal, however.

After making a visit on Thursday, Yenser has offered Kent State offensive tackle Savion Washington.

The towering 6-foot-8, 340-pounder out of Akron, Ohio committed to the Golden Flashes as a member of the 2020 class, but is potentially on the move after just two seasons.

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis left to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado under Deion Sanders, who could be a factor in Washington's transfer-recruitment. He is also set to take an official visit to Oklahoma State this weekend.

Washington was a 3-star prospect coming out of St. Vincent-St. Mary and was the No. 92 player in the state of Ohio, per 247Sports Composite.

Four of UK's starters at O-line (LT Kenneth Horsey, LG Jager Burton, C Eli Cox, RT Jeremy Flax) could return, but it's expected that that group will look a tad different come the season-opener against Ball State on Sept. 2, 2023.

Wildcats Today's UK transfer portal tracker can be found here.

