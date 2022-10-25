Skip to main content

Updated Betting Lines Keep Kentucky Double-Digit Underdogs Against Tennessee

The Wildcats will be big underdogs this weekend in Knoxville

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will enter Neyland Stadium on Saturday as underdogs, this we know. 

Early betting lines during UK's bye week pegged the Volunteers as two-touchdown favorites. Now with kickoff just five days away, more books have dropped lines of their own, landing UT as consensus 12.5-point favorites, per the Action Network:

  • DraftKings: Tennessee -13 
  • FanDuel: Tennessee -12.5 
  • BetRivers: Tennessee -12.5 
  • Caesars: Tennessee -12.5 

Kentucky will enter the matchup with a 5-2 record against the spread, while the Vols stand at 6-1 ATS.

Wildcats Today will have updates on betting lines, injuries, news and more as Kentucky looks to takedown Tennessee in Knoxville

Top Stories As The Wildcats Prepare To Take On Tennessee

JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee

Kentucky's Offensive Line Looking to Carry Momentum From Miss State Performance Through Bye Week

Stoops Understand the Challenge No. 3 Tennessee Presents

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia

Injury Update: Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee

Depth Chart Update: Still No Jacquez Jones

