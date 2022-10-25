Updated Betting Lines Keep Kentucky Double-Digit Underdogs Against Tennessee

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will enter Neyland Stadium on Saturday as underdogs, this we know.

Early betting lines during UK's bye week pegged the Volunteers as two-touchdown favorites. Now with kickoff just five days away, more books have dropped lines of their own, landing UT as consensus 12.5-point favorites, per the Action Network:

DraftKings: Tennessee -13

FanDuel: Tennessee -12.5

BetRivers: Tennessee -12.5

Caesars: Tennessee -12.5

Kentucky will enter the matchup with a 5-2 record against the spread, while the Vols stand at 6-1 ATS.

Wildcats Today will have updates on betting lines, injuries, news and more as Kentucky looks to takedown Tennessee in Knoxville

