Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia had a message for Kentucky after upsetting #1 Alabama
Before the season started, Kentucky's matchup in Kroger Field against the Vanderbilt Commodores was one Big Blue Nation likely didn't anticipate being a big game. Well, now it officially is a big game as the Commodores just took down #1 Alabama in Nashville in what was one of the biggest upsets in college football history.
The star for Vanderbilt was quarterback Diego Pavia, who was incredible in this football game. Pavia passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns to go with 56 yards on the ground. Pavia is just one of those football players who is a winner and will do everything in his power to win a football game.
The Vanderbilt quarterback, after pulling off the massive upset, said, "Tomorrow, I gotta worry about Kentucky." The reason this quote is important is because sometimes, after pulling off a big upset, teams don't show up the next game. It doesn't feel like that is going to be the case for Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Kentucky's defense is one of the best in college football, so it won't be easy for the Commodores to move the football. This means Brock Vandagriff and the offense need to have a good showing against a Vandy defense that is very beatable.
Kentucky is favored by 13.5 points in this game, so Vegas doesn't believe in the Vanderbilt hype after the big win over Alabama. Despite the line being so big, Kentucky needs to show up prepared in this game or the darling of college football could get a win in Lexington.