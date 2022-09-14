Watch: Brad White Speaks Following Practice on Wednesday Ahead of Youngstown State

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday, addressing how his defense is preparing for the upcoming game against Youngstown State.

It's common for teams to have big hangovers after massive wins like UK's 26-16 victory over Florida, but White hasn't seen that at all from his group in practice this week.

"The guys know that last week is over. As soon as we left that locker room, we enjoyed it on the plane, but Sunday came and we know we've got our next big challenge," White said. "They've been locked in, so it's been good, it's been solid like a normal game week."

White also addressed the addition of Jordan Lovett into the starting lineup for the injured Jalen Geiger, how Deone Walker is evolving as a defensive tackle and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

