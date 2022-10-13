Skip to main content

Watch: Brad White Talks Defense Ahead of Mississippi State

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media following practice on Wednesday, as the Wildcats look to get back on track this weekend, welcoming Mississippi State to Lexington. 

White talked what went wrong in the loss to South Carolina, how the defense has been without Jacquez Jones, defending the air raid and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Kentucky Football News

Will Levis is Expected to Play Against Mississippi State 

Jacquez Jones is the Biggest Name Missing From the Week Seven Depth Chart

