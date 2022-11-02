Skip to main content

Watch: Brad White Talks Defense, Preparing For Missouri's Offense and More

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media on Wednesday, ahead of the Wildcats' fourth road test of the year at Missouri. 

White touched on the message to the team ahead of this weekend, what he sees out of Missouri's offense, linebackers D'Eryk Jackson and Trevin Wallace and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above: 

Kentucky Football News

Will Levis Named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

Kentucky and Vanderbilt to Kick at Noon Next Weekend

DeAndre Square is 'Doubtful' to Play Against Missouri

The Wildcats are Slight Betting Favorites Over Mizzou

The Loss to Tennessee Took UK Out of the AP Poll Rankings

