Watch: Brad White Talks Defense, Preparing For Missouri's Offense and More
Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media on Wednesday, ahead of the Wildcats' fourth road test of the year at Missouri.
White touched on the message to the team ahead of this weekend, what he sees out of Missouri's offense, linebackers D'Eryk Jackson and Trevin Wallace and more.
The entire media scrum can be viewed above:
Top Stories Ahead of Kentucky's Road Matchup Against Missouri
Mark Stoops is 'Freaking Jacked' For Kentucky's Opportunity at Mizzou
Scangarello Understands Wildcats' Offensive Shortcomings
Kentucky Football News
