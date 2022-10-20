Skip to main content

Watch: Brad White Talks Defensive Performance Against Mississippi State, Looks Ahead to Tennessee

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media following practice on Wednesday, as the Wildcats look to recover during their lone bye week of the season before taking on No. 3 Tennessee. 

White reflected on the defensive performance in the 27-17 win over Mississippi State, how some of the younger players have progressed over the course of the season and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

